Lake Wales crash involving 11 people, kills 4 on State Road 60: Grady Judd

11 people in five vehicles were involved in a crash that killed four people on State Road 60 East near Capps Road in Lake Wales, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

What we know:

Investigators say that a car crossed over the median and crashed into several vehicles on Wednesday around 4 p.m.

All four people that died were in the same car. Seven others were hospitalized and two of those seven were taken to local trauma centers.

State Road 60 was closed for several hours on Wednesday evening. Judd said that his homicide team is investigating the crash.

"We ask for prayers for all of them. Five vehicles, 11 involved, four fatalities, and our heart breaks for all of them," Judd said.

What we don't know:

The names of the people involved have not been released.