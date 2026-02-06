Venice-based Agape Flights plane reported missing over mountains in Haiti

article

The Brief A Venice-based missionary aviation organization is asking for prayers after one of its flights went missing over Haiti Thursday afternoon, according to officials. Agape Flights, based out of Venice, posted on Facebook that it lost contact with the plane over the mountains of Jeremie, Haiti. The missing aircraft is a twin-turboprop commonly used by the ministry for these regional cargo flights.



A local missionary aviation organization lost contact with one of its flights over Haiti on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

Agape Flights, based out of Venice, posted on Facebook that it lost contact with a N316AF Embraer 110 Bandeirante on Thursday.

What we know:

The plane was flying over the mountains of Jeremie, Haiti, when communication was lost, according to the ministry.

The missing aircraft is a twin-turboprop commonly used by the ministry for these regional cargo flights.

Officials with the organization said Friday morning that they do not have further information regarding the status of the plane or those on board.

"We ask for prayers for the pilots and their families, and for the entire family of Agape Flights during this incredibly difficult time," the organization said in a statement. "We also respectfully request privacy for the families as they navigate these moments with courage and grace."

The backstory:

Agape Flights is a non-profit based at the Venice Municipal Airport. For decades, the ministry has served as a critical lifeline for missionaries on the ground in the Caribbean.

They provide emergency supplies and medical equipment, mail and cargo for hundreds of missionary families.

What we don't know:

Agape Flights has not released the identities of the people on board.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 13 for updates as more information becomes available.