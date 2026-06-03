Teams search for missing swimmer after disappearing in water off Siesta Key Beach: SCSO

article

The Brief The Sarasota County Sheriff's Department said a man went missing at Siesta Key beach on Tuesday night. The man was observed to be an adult Asian male in his early 20s with tattoos on his arm. Officials continued their search Wednesday after suspending it for the night on Tuesday.



The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office said they are searching for a missing person off Siesta Key Beach after a man never returned to shore.

What we know:

According to SCSO, the sheriff’s office received a call from a witness around 10:22 p.m. who said they saw a man enter the water and never return.

Deputies say the man was observed as an adult Asian male in his early 20s, approximately 6’ tall, with tattoos on his arms.

Deputies, located several personal items on the beach that belonged to the missing man.

SCSO said a search of the surrounding beach and waters with the help of the Sarasota County Emergency Services (SCFD), U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater (USCG), Venice Police Department (VPD), and Sarasota Police Department (SPD) was unsuccessful Tuesday night, and they resumed their search Wednesday morning.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man remains unclear.

This remains an active investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.