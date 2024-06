TECO, Duke customers can weigh in on proposed rate increases in series of meetings

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) is holding public hearings over the next two weeks to allow TECO and Duke Energy customers to give their thoughts on proposed rate increases.

Both utility providers applied for rate hikes in April, leading to pushback from some customers in recent weeks.

The PSC is holding three meetings for TECO customers, listed below:

Virtual: Monday, June 10, 6 p.m.

Virtual: Tuesday, June 11, 2:30 p.m.

In-person: Thursday, June 13, 10 a.m., Hillsborough Community College - Brandon Campus

Four other meetings are scheduled to address Duke's proposed increases:

In-person/virtual: Tuesday, June 11, 9:30 a.m., Betty Easley Conference Center, Tallahassee

In-person: Wednesday, June 12, 10 a.m., Citrus County Auditorium, Inverness

In-person: Wednesday, June 12, 6 p.m., Parks and Conservation Resources, Largo

In-person/virtual: Tuesday, June 18, Betty Easley Conference Center, Tallahassee

