Teen killed in training accident at Tamp Bay Downs

The Tampa Bay Downs is mourning the loss of an exercise rider who was killed Saturday morning.

According to the Tampa Bay Downs Twitter account, exercise rider Daniel Quintero, 19, died in a training accident at the facility.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to the racetrack for reports of a man down around 7 a.m. and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Tampa Bay downs Twitter post stated, "the entire racetrack community expresses its condolences to his family members and friends."

The Tampa Bay Downs will observe a moment of silence at 12:20 p.m. in honor of Quintero.