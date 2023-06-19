15-year-old accused of nearly running over Tavares police officer, missing him by 'inches,' police say

A 15-year-old boy who was inches away from striking a Tavares police officer with a stolen vehicle in an apartment complex was arrested early Sunday, authorities said.

The teenager was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding at a high speed, grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer without violence.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., a resident of the Atwater Apartments on Ann Rou Road called police after seeing people wearing ski masks driving two SUVs within the complex.

When officers arrived, they found the two vehicles which they learned were stolen, the Tavares Police Department said.

MORE LAKE COUNTY HEADLINES:

Police tried to stop the vehicle the teen was driving in the complex, and that's when he turned the SUV to face officers and sped toward one of the officers, authorities said. The officer quickly pressed himself against the side of a patrol vehicle to avoid being hit. Officers said the teenager missed the officer by inches.

The vehicle he was driving was found by a Lake County Sheriff's Office deputy. Deputies ran after the teen and arrested him.

The other stolen SUV reportedly sped off from the apartment complex and was later found in the city of Eustis. The people inside the vehicle ran off and were not found.

The incident was reportedly caught on body camera video. FOX 35 News is working to get a copy of the video.