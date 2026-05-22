Teenager seriously injured after being struck by car in St. Petersburg: Police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after a car hit him Friday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
St. Petersburg police investigation
What we know:
Police say around 9:45 a.m., a Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on 9th Ave. N. in the median lane approaching 25th St. N. when it struck the teen who was in a marked crosswalk and activated the crosswalk lights.
The St. Petersburg Police Department stated the teen was taken to All Children’s Hospital, where he is in critical condition.
The driver of the car stayed at the corner after the collision.
Emergency crews closed down sections of the roadway while officers began investigating, but it has since reopened.
Pedestrian crash evidence
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identity of the teenage pedestrian or given an update on his condition. Authorities are still working to determine what caused the driver to hit the boy.
It remains unclear if the driver will face any legal charges or traffic citations relating to the morning crash.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the St. Petersburg Police Department, who explained how we got it through an initial crash report.