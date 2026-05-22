Teenager seriously injured after being struck by car in St. Petersburg: Police

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The Brief A 15-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a car hit him Friday morning. The St. Petersburg police investigation closed down a major local intersection to examine the crash site. Officials confirmed the driver involved in the accident remained at the location to speak with officers.



A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after a car hit him Friday morning, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

St. Petersburg police investigation

What we know:

Police say around 9:45 a.m., a Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on 9th Ave. N. in the median lane approaching 25th St. N. when it struck the teen who was in a marked crosswalk and activated the crosswalk lights.

The St. Petersburg Police Department stated the teen was taken to All Children’s Hospital, where he is in critical condition.

The driver of the car stayed at the corner after the collision.

Emergency crews closed down sections of the roadway while officers began investigating, but it has since reopened.

Pedestrian crash evidence

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the teenage pedestrian or given an update on his condition. Authorities are still working to determine what caused the driver to hit the boy.

It remains unclear if the driver will face any legal charges or traffic citations relating to the morning crash.