Citrus County man accused of pulling gun on substitute school bus driver says it’s her ‘lucky day’: CCSO

article

The Brief A Citrus County man faces charges after authorities say he pulled a handgun on a substitute school bus driver Thursday morning. The Citrus County bus stop gun arrest occurred at North Velvet Terrace and West Bromin Court after the man grew upset over a regular driver yelling at his kids.



The Citrus County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly pulled a gun on a substitute school bus driver at a designated bus stop in Citrus Springs.

Citrus Springs bus stop confrontation

What we know:

Authorities said Otoniel Carlos O'Valle, who goes by "Oto," drove up to a school bus stop in an older blue Chevy Blazer shortly before 8:10 a.m. Thursday. According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, O'Valle walked up to the open door of the bus, took a black handgun out of his waistband, and asked the driver if she was the regular worker.

When the substitute driver explained she was just filling in, investigators said O'Valle told her it was her "lucky day" and put the gun into his front pocket. O'Valle then explained that he was angry because the regular driver had previously yelled at his children, an account that a bus driver's aide later corroborated.

The sheriff’s office’s major crimes unit reviewed onboard audio and video footage, which they said captured the driver identifying the weapon upon arrival and showed O’Valle holding an object consistent with a firearm before placing it in his pocket.

Sheriff video evidence review

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released the onboard audio and video footage captured by the school bus security system.

Florida school property laws

The backstory:

The incident was originally reported to a school resource officer at Citrus Springs Elementary School. Because the threat took place at an official school bus stop, Florida law considers the location to be school property.

Law enforcement safety warning

What they're saying:

"Anyone who threatens or brings harm toward a Citrus County school, its staff, or our children will face an immediate and uncompromising response from law enforcement," Sheriff David Vincent said. "We will not allow anyone to endanger the safety of our students or the people who protect them."