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Three boats damaged after fire at Tampa Yacht and Country Club: Officials

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Published  March 13, 2026 9:21pm EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue. 

The Brief

    • Three vessels at the Tampa Yacht and Country Club were damaged after one caught fire Friday evening, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.
    • Officials said one vessel caught fire and spread to the second and third boats.
    • The first two boats were destroyed, and the other had heat damage.

TAMPA, Fla. - Three vessels at the Tampa Yacht and Country Club were damaged after one caught fire Friday evening, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. 

What we know:

Officials said one vessel caught fire and spread to the second and third boats. They said the first two boats were destroyed, and the other had heat damage. 

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Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue. 

All boats that caught on fire were about 40-feet in length, according to TFR. 

No one was on any of the three vessels, and firefighters did not report any injuries. 

What we don't know:

Tampa fire officials have not said what caused the fire, but did confirm it's under investigation by the Tampa Fire Marshal. 

The Source: The information in this story was released by Tampa Fire Rescue. 

TampaFire