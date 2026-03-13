Three boats damaged after fire at Tampa Yacht and Country Club: Officials
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TAMPA, Fla. - Three vessels at the Tampa Yacht and Country Club were damaged after one caught fire Friday evening, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.
What we know:
Officials said one vessel caught fire and spread to the second and third boats. They said the first two boats were destroyed, and the other had heat damage.
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Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue.
All boats that caught on fire were about 40-feet in length, according to TFR.
No one was on any of the three vessels, and firefighters did not report any injuries.
What we don't know:
Tampa fire officials have not said what caused the fire, but did confirm it's under investigation by the Tampa Fire Marshal.
The Source: The information in this story was released by Tampa Fire Rescue.