Three boats damaged after fire at Tampa Yacht and Country Club: Officials

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The Brief Three vessels at the Tampa Yacht and Country Club were damaged after one caught fire Friday evening, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. Officials said one vessel caught fire and spread to the second and third boats. The first two boats were destroyed, and the other had heat damage.



Three vessels at the Tampa Yacht and Country Club were damaged after one caught fire Friday evening, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Officials said one vessel caught fire and spread to the second and third boats. They said the first two boats were destroyed, and the other had heat damage.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue.

All boats that caught on fire were about 40-feet in length, according to TFR.

No one was on any of the three vessels, and firefighters did not report any injuries.

What we don't know:

Tampa fire officials have not said what caused the fire, but did confirm it's under investigation by the Tampa Fire Marshal.