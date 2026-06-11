Sabrina Aisenberg: Forensic photo shows missing baby 28 years later

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The Brief Forensic artists created a new age-progression image showing what missing child Sabrina Aisenberg might look like today. Sabrina mysteriously vanished from her Valrico home in November 1997 when she was only 5 months old. Her parents said they discovered her missing from her crib alongside open garage and house doors.



A newly released age-progression image aims to bring fresh leads to the mysterious 1997 disappearance of Sabrina Aisenberg, who vanished from her Valrico home as an infant.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released the digital likeness to show what she would look like today.

Sabrina Aisenberg search

What we know:

Sabrina was just five months old when she vanished from her Valrico home on Nov. 24, 1997.

Her parents, Marlene and Steve Aisenberg, told detectives they woke up around 6:30 a.m. to find Sabrina gone from her crib.

During a search of the house, the parents said they found the garage door and an interior door leading into the home from the garage were both wide open.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: What happened to Sabrina Aisenberg? Baby’s disappearance still a mystery after 25 years

Sabrina was described as having blue eyes, brown hair and a distinct birthmark shaped like a "Y" on the back of her shoulder.

Sabrina Aisenberg was 5 months old when she mysteriously vanished from her crib in Valrico, Florida, on Nov. 24, 1997. Courtesy: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Massive searches drew national media attention for years, including a feature on the television show "America’s Most Wanted," but the case went cold.

Valrico missing infant

What we don't know:

Investigators still do not know what happened to Sabrina or where she is located after nearly 28 years.

Authorities have not confirmed any active suspects.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

What they're saying:

"Age-progression images can spark recognition that leads to critical new information," John Bischoff, vice president of NCMEC's Missing Children Division, said in a statement. "We hope this image of Sabrina reaches someone who recognizes her, or perhaps even Sabrina herself, and helps bring long-awaited answers to her family and the community."

Steve Aisenberg noted that the family has never stopped looking for their daughter.

"After 28 years, we still believe answers are possible, and we ask the public to take a moment to look closely and share this image and call in with information that will help bring her home," he said, adding a direct message: "Sabrina, we love you, we miss you and we look forward to the day we are reunited as a family."

A new age-progression image created by a forensic artist at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shows what Sabrina Aisenberg might look like today, nearly 28 years after she went missing as an infant. Courtesy: National Center for Expand

Missing children database

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding Sabrina’s disappearance or her current location is urged to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.