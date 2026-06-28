Expand / Collapse search

Three children hospitalized after car strikes utility pole and road sign: HCFR

By Lindsey Gimbert
FOX 13 News
Hernando County
Published June 28, 2026 4:18 PM EDT
Published June 28, 2026 4:18 PM EDT
article

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

The Brief

    • The Hernando County Fire Rescue cleared the remaining debris after a single car crash in Brooksville.
    • Three children involved in the crash were taken to the hospital.
    • The two adults refused medical treatment or transport, according to HCFR.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County Fire Rescue cleared the scene of an accident at West Jefferson Street and Cortez Boulevard on Saturday.

What we know:

According to HCFR, five people were inside a car when it struck a utility pole and road sign.

Officials said three pediatric patients met the trauma alert criteria and were transported to the hospital.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

The two remaining occupants refused medical treatment and transport, HCFR said.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the crash, or if anyone is facing any charges.

The Source: This article was written using information from Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Hernando County