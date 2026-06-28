Three children hospitalized after car strikes utility pole and road sign: HCFR

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The Brief The Hernando County Fire Rescue cleared the remaining debris after a single car crash in Brooksville. Three children involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. The two adults refused medical treatment or transport, according to HCFR.



Hernando County Fire Rescue cleared the scene of an accident at West Jefferson Street and Cortez Boulevard on Saturday.

What we know:

According to HCFR, five people were inside a car when it struck a utility pole and road sign.

Officials said three pediatric patients met the trauma alert criteria and were transported to the hospital.

Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

The two remaining occupants refused medical treatment and transport, HCFR said.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the crash, or if anyone is facing any charges.