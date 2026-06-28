Three children hospitalized after car strikes utility pole and road sign: HCFR
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BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County Fire Rescue cleared the scene of an accident at West Jefferson Street and Cortez Boulevard on Saturday.
What we know:
According to HCFR, five people were inside a car when it struck a utility pole and road sign.
Officials said three pediatric patients met the trauma alert criteria and were transported to the hospital.
Courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue
The two remaining occupants refused medical treatment and transport, HCFR said.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what caused the crash, or if anyone is facing any charges.
The Source: This article was written using information from Hernando County Fire Rescue.