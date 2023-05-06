Three injured in shooting at 7-Eleven in Zephyrhills

At around 2:40 this afternoon, Zephyrhills Police responded to the 7-Eleven at 38544 5th Ave. in reference to a shooting.

Police say four individuals were involved in a verbal altercation in front of the store.

The altercation became physical, and two of the individuals exchanged gunfire.

READ: Five arrested in connection with Highlands shooting

As a result, three people suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to local hospitals, according to authorities.

Two of the people injured are in critical condition, and the other is in stable condition.

Police say there is no threat to the public, and the incident is still under investigation.







