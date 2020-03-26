TJX closing all stores, including Marshalls, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods

article

Additional store closures have been announced -- this time by TJX which owns Marshalls, TJ Maxx and HomeGoods.

TJX announced Thursday it will temporarily close all of its stores due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a company statement.

"Our hearts are with people around the world who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak," Ernie Herrman, TJX CEO and President, said in the statement. "TJX has made the decision to do our part to help prevent the further spread of this virus by temporarily closing all stores globally."

The closure began Thursday, and the company said it will last for two weeks. During that time, its online businesses will also remain closed: tjmaxx.com, marshalls.com and sierra.com.

