Tommy Bahama returns to St. Armands nearly one year after Hurricane Helene

The Brief Tommy Bahama reopens its St. Armands Circle restaurant and store on Wednesday. The move comes almost exactly a year after Hurricanes Helene and Milton forced the previous restaurant to close. The new location unites shopping and dining in a two-story space on John Ringling Boulevard.



Tommy Bahama is back on St. Armands Circle, nearly one year after back-to-back hurricanes left the area reeling.

The lifestyle brand will reopen its restaurant, bar, and retail store on Wednesday at 465 John Ringling Blvd., the former site of Shore, which closed last December.

The backstory:

The reopening comes just days before the one-year mark of Hurricane Helene, which made landfall on Sept. 26, 2024, followed two weeks later by Hurricane Milton.

Both storms caused widespread damage across Sarasota County and forced the closure of Tommy Bahama’s longtime Circle restaurant.

By the numbers:

The redesigned location brings retail and dining back under one roof for the first time in more than a decade. The ground floor houses a 5,000-square-foot store, while upstairs features a 5,000-square-foot restaurant and bar with space for nearly 200 guests.

The restaurant combines Florida-inspired design with open-air dining. Guests enter on a shaded front patio, while the back patio includes breezeblock detailing and a convertible roof. Inside, the look blends wood-paneled walls, zebrawood tables, retro banquettes, and original artwork created by Tommy Bahama’s in-house art department.

During peak season, the restaurant is expected to employ about 150 workers.

Dig deeper:

Tommy Bahama opened its first restaurant in Naples in 1995 and quickly expanded to St. Armands Circle the following year.

About 15 years ago, the brand split its local restaurant and retail operations. The reopening reunites the two in one space, with the previous St. Armands store set to shift toward home décor and beach gear.

The brand now operates more than 160 retail locations worldwide, 27 of which include a restaurant or bar.