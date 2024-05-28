Tony Dungy and his wife give back through children foster care

It started nearly 30 years ago when Tony and Lauren Dungy first got introduced to children foster care.

Lauren says a woman from their church informed them about the need for foster care, and it ‘touched our heart.’

That led them to go home to pray to see if this was something truly on their heart, and they soon discovered this would be an entrance to their new chapter in life.

Tony says after making this decision, they got certified and several years later, they’ve had 75 kids come through their home.

"It’s sad when you hear the children are removed from their home, and they are in a temporary home, and they go back home, and they are removed again," Lauren said.

Ultimately, though, she recommended the transformative action to everyone who can.

"We want parents and families to know that fostering - it's not easy, but it's something that we all can do; we all can play our part in helping children," Lauren said.

Tony says it’s the Lord’s blessing that they are able to do this, and they have no plans of stopping.

