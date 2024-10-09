Tornado warnings caused by Hurricane Milton threaten Polk County, Highlands County

We are beginning to see some significant damage caused by Hurricane Milton to our inland counties.

An apparent tornado ripped through the Tropical Harbor Mobile Home Park around 2 p.m in Lake Placid. The Highlands County Sheriff's Office shared photos of mangled homes and debris strewn about.

One person suffered a minor injury.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A possible tornado tore through a mobile home park in Lake Placid on Wednesday. Image is courtesy of the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

There were numerous tornado warnings Wednesday afternoon across Central Florida although Polk County officials say no confirmed touchdowns have been reported so far.

Earlier in the county, there were reports of downed power lines and significant rain caused flash flood warnings. Rain totals of six to 18 inches were forecasted.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office reported Reynolds Road at Maine Avenue in Lakeland and 42nd Street NW at Avenue Q NW in Winter Haven were impassible.

"Don't go in flooded waters. Don't let your kids play in the flood waters," said Paul Womble, the Director of Polk County Emergency Management. "There could be debris or animals or hidden dangers. With water across roadways, you don't know how deep it is. Tonight when street lights go out or it's a dark area, you may not be able to tell if you're at the edge of the road, and you could go off into a ditch."

Nineteen emergency shelters were open across Polk County Tuesday morning, including pet-friendly and special needs shelters. As of Wednesday evening, about 5,500 people were reported to be in those shelters.

"There are flood prone areas in every center of this county," said Sheriff Grady Judd. "People know where they are in the flood zones and people know up and down the Peace River so there's no reason to think you can stay there and not be affected."

According to Womble, injuries and fatalities are more likely to occur after a storm passes because people check out the damage outside their homes and accidentally step on downed power lines. Residents are encouraged to stay inside once the threat passes and allow first responders to clean up the area and assist those in need.

