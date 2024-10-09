Tornado warnings caused by Hurricane Milton threaten Polk County, Highlands County

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Citrus County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
10
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Pasco County, Hillsborough County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM EDT, Sumter County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Pasco County, Hillsborough County, Hernando County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 2:45 AM EDT, Sumter County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Pasco County, Manatee County, Hillsborough County, Hernando County, Citrus County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 2:30 AM EDT, Pinellas County, Manatee County, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from WED 11:00 PM EDT until FRI 9:17 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:07 AM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Tornado warnings caused by Hurricane Milton threaten Polk County, Highlands County

By
Published  October 9, 2024 9:18pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

Hurricane Milton makes landfall near Siesta Key

FOX 13 chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto says Hurricane Milton made landfall near Siesta Key around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - We are beginning to see some significant damage caused by Hurricane Milton to our inland counties. 

An apparent tornado ripped through the Tropical Harbor Mobile Home Park around 2 p.m in Lake Placid. The Highlands County Sheriff's Office shared photos of mangled homes and debris strewn about.

One person suffered a minor injury.

Image 1 of 5

A possible tornado tore through a mobile home park in Lake Placid on Wednesday. Image is courtesy of the Highlands County Sheriff's Office. 

There were numerous tornado warnings Wednesday afternoon across Central Florida although Polk County officials say no confirmed touchdowns have been reported so far. 

Earlier in the county, there were reports of downed power lines and significant rain caused flash flood warnings. Rain totals of six to 18 inches were forecasted. 

The Polk County Sheriff's Office reported Reynolds Road at Maine Avenue in Lakeland and 42nd Street NW at Avenue Q NW in Winter Haven were impassible. 

READ: Hurricane Milton power outage tracker: More than 529,000 customers impacted in Tampa Bay area

"Don't go in flooded waters. Don't let your kids play in the flood waters," said Paul Womble, the Director of Polk County Emergency Management. "There could be debris or animals or hidden dangers. With water across roadways, you don't know how deep it is. Tonight when street lights go out or it's a dark area, you may not be able to tell if you're at the edge of the road, and you could go off into a ditch." 

Nineteen emergency shelters were open across Polk County Tuesday morning, including pet-friendly and special needs shelters. As of Wednesday evening, about 5,500 people were reported to be in those shelters.

"There are flood prone areas in every center of this county," said Sheriff Grady Judd. "People know where they are in the flood zones and people know up and down the Peace River so there's no reason to think you can stay there and not be affected."

According to Womble, injuries and fatalities are more likely to occur after a storm passes because people check out the damage outside their homes and accidentally step on downed power lines. Residents are encouraged to stay inside once the threat passes and allow first responders to clean up the area and assist those in need. 

