6 tornadoes touched down in Tampa Bay area last week: National Weather Service

Six tornadoes touched down in the Tampa Bay area, according to a new update from the National Weather Service, during a stretch of severe weather last week.

In addition to the two EF-2 tornadoes documented in Pinellas County and Citrus County, four EF-0 tornadoes were documented in the surrounding area.

According to NWS, EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Sarasota, Oldsmar, Trinity, and Clearwater. None of them exceeded 0.5 miles in length.

Originally, a tornado was reported in Clearwater moving to Dunedin, as well as another EF-2 tornado in Crystal River in the early morning hours of October 12. They reached maximum winds of 115 and 125 mph, respectively.

The peak wind strength of the four EF-0 tornadoes was 85 mph.