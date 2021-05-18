Tow shop owner shot man who refused to wait for vehicle, deputies say

article

A Polk County man is facing murder charges following a Monday evening shooting in Mulberry.

Deputies say Michael Shane Denn II shot and killed another man when the victim came to get his vehicle from Denn's towing business, Strapped Transport Towing and Recovery, located on Virginia Street.

When the victim was told he’d have to wait for his vehicle, the two got into a fight that spilled outside and also involved a third man.

The victim – who was not named – drove toward Denn, hitting the third man with his vehicle. Investigators say Denn then shot the victim as the man tried to run away.

Denn, 29, is now facing a second-degree murder charge.