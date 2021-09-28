Town hall for parents with questions about COVID vaccines for children

Booster shots aren't the only major development happening in the fight against COVID.

Pfizer announced earlier this month that its vaccine is safe and effective for kids ages 5 to 11, however, it’s still not available until the FDA gives the OK.

Meanwhile, parents have a lot of questions.

Dr. Patricia Emmanuel, a professor and chair of pediatrics at USF Health and Tampa General Hospital, and other doctors are ready to help answer those.

They’re holding a Facebook town hall Tuesday night from 8 – 8:45 p.m.

Advertisement

To join, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/209545177837460/?ref=newsfeed