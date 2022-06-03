Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Flood Watch
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Rip Current Statement
from FRI 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County
Small Craft Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters

TPD: 3 arrested in connection with 2021 shooting death of man found in car on I-275

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News
article

TAMPA, Fla. - Nearly one year after a man with gunshot wounds was found in a vehicle on I-275 police have made three arrests in connection with his homicide. 

On July 8, 2021, Tampa police were called to the area of I-275 and Sligh Avenue for reports of a motor vehicle crash. Police said one of the callers told them he heard gunshots in addition to the crash.

Tampa Fire Rescue located a Blue Dodge Challenger on the inside shoulder of the southbound roadway with the driver, later identified as Lance Henry James, Jr., 22, inside with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital and later died from his injuries.

A month later, police say James’ step-brother and sister were shot in the Wildwood area. His sister died from her injuries. 

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office arrested Raphael Tyree Thomas for murder and aggravated battery with a firearm for the two Wildwood shootings. 

Later, Tampa police detectives investigating the case linked Thomas, Tyrone James Ellison, and Donte Moses Turner to James' death.

Thomas, who was in jail in Sumter County, has now been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, murder in the first degree, and shooting into a vehicle.

Ellison and Turner were also currently incarcerated on unrelated firearm possession warrants. 

Turner has now been charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree.