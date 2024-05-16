Woman wanted for pulling gun, threatening violence at Twistee Treat: PCSO

article

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman accused of pulling a gun and making threats at a Twistee Treat ice cream shop.

According to PCSO, the woman made the threat around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday off 66th Street North near St. Pete. Deputies have not said who was threatened or why.

Investigators released surveillance photos showing the woman, describing her as having long blonde hair and a blue ring on her right middle finger.

Anyone who recognizes her is urged to contact detectives at 727-582-6129.

