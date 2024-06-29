Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Beryl expected to become dangerous major hurricane

Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to become a dangerous major hurricane before it reaches the Windward islands late on Sunday night and Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

NHC says Barbados, St. Lucis, St. Vincent and the Grendaine Islands, and Grenada are under a Hurricane Watch. A Tropical Storm watch is in effect for Martinique and Tobago.

As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, sustained winds were at 65 mph. According to FOX 13 News Meteorologist Valerie Mills, once winds reach 74 mph, Beryl will be officially classified as a category one hurricane.

Beryl is expected to become the first hurricane of the 2024 season, which is a statistic that usually isn’t reached until Aug. 11.

"I think it's pretty likely that we'll see some more of the Caribbean, especially the Windward Islands, included in those advisories, as the forecast calls for this to reach category two strength before possibly making landfall. And if not, as it moves into the Caribbean right now, conditions are pretty favorable for this to continue to strengthen Sunday and Monday," explained Mills.

Beryl is not expected to impact the mainland U.S. but the storm is predicted to move into Barbados around Monday and then continue to skirt through the Caribbean, impacting parts of Cuba and Puerto Rico by Wednesday and Thursday.

There is a wave behind Beryl that was upgraded on Saturday morning and there are two waves on top of Beryl, according to Mills.

She says that one wave, deemed Invest 94L, is in the southwest Gulf and has a 40% chance over the weekend and next week to become a tropical low or system.

The tropical disturbance behind Beryl has a 60% chance of gaining some tropical characteristics over the next week.

Tropical Storm Beryl will bring more moisture to Florida, resulting in higher rain chances, according to Mills.

FOX Weather contributed to this story.

