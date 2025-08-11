Hole forms on St. Pete road after car spins out, striking fire hydrant, power pole: police
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - St. Pete police are asking people to avoid a stretch of road where a hole has now formed after a car spun out of control and struck a fire hydrant and power pole.
Image 1 of 2
▼
Courtesy: St. Pete Police Department.
Traffic delays are expected at 38th Ave. N and 68th St. N and drivers are being asked to find alternative routes for the time being.
Road crews are working to fix the depression in the roadway.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Pete Police Department.