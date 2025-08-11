Hole forms on St. Pete road after car spins out, striking fire hydrant, power pole: police

The Brief A depression has formed on a stretch of road in St. Pete after a car spun out of control and struck a fire hydrant and power pole, according to the St. Pete Police Department. Traffic delays are expected at 38th Ave. N and 68th St. N and drivers are being asked to find alternative routes for the time being.



St. Pete police are asking people to avoid a stretch of road where a hole has now formed after a car spun out of control and struck a fire hydrant and power pole.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: St. Pete Police Department.

Traffic delays are expected at 38th Ave. N and 68th St. N and drivers are being asked to find alternative routes for the time being.

Road crews are working to fix the depression in the roadway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube