Treasure Island secures $1.6M in federal funds to strengthen wastewater collection system

The Brief Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna delivered a $1.6 million check to Treasure Island officials Tuesday to update the city’s aging wastewater system. The funding will support a project to reline clay pipes dating back to the 1940s. City leaders say the upgrades will increase the system's lifespan by 50 years.



Federal officials pumped $1.6 million into Treasure Island’s wastewater infrastructure to fortify the coastal city against future storms.

Treasure Island sewer upgrades

What we know:

Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., presented a check to city leaders Tuesday morning.

"The last times that these pipes really received any love was from the 1940s to the 1970s," Luna said. "A lot of these pipes are predominantly clay. What happens is when those end up cracking and breaking, the storm water comes in, and it's really, really bad. It's very expensive, and causes a lot a damage to local properties," she said.

The federal funding is for relining existing sewer pipes.

Making the system more reliable during storms

By the numbers:

The city owns and operates more than 122,000 linear feet of mainly clay pipes installed between the 1940s and the 1970s.

Water, sand and debris damaged service lines and pipes, and led to several issues during the 2024 hurricanes.

Relining the sewer pipes, leaders said, will reduce stormwater and groundwater infiltration, prevent overflows and make the system more reliable during storms.

The lining project will reduce infiltration levels from the current 45–65 percent to a goal of 10 percent.

While 60 percent of the relining project is already complete, the federal grant will offset current costs and allow the city to expand the scope of the work.

Officials estimate that relining the pipes will extend the life of the wastewater system by up to 50 years.

Treasure Island resilience efforts

What they're saying:

Treasure Island Vice Mayor Tammy Vasquez noted that the city’s infrastructure is particularly susceptible due to its age.

"This just helps us rebuild and rebuild more resilient," Vasquez said. "It really is the opportunity to build back better and stronger. Any appropriations we can get just comes with taxpayer savings, and it also helps get the project done faster."

Beyond immediate reliability, Luna emphasized that the investment serves as a proactive measure to save money in the long run.

"I think long-term that this can actually bring down the cost potentially of any damage that might be received where we'd have to go to FEMA anyway to receive that funding," Luna said.

Treasure Island is not the only municipality in Pinellas County receiving such support.

Luna noted that similar federal appropriations have been directed toward infrastructure projects in St. Petersburg and Dunedin.

Additional infrastructure upgrades

What's next:

City officials confirmed they are also pursuing additional infrastructure upgrades, including a plan to move electrical lines underground to further protect the community from storm-related outages.