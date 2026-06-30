Treasure Island secures $2.5M in state funding for new public safety building

The Brief Treasure Island secured $2.5 million in state funding Monday to build a new, hurricane-resilient public safety facility. First responders have been operating out of temporary trailers and portable classrooms since Hurricane Helene destroyed their former station. The proposed three-story building will house both fire rescue and police departments to satisfy modern flood safety standards.



Treasure Island officials announced Monday that the state allocated $2.5 million in its budget to construct a storm-ready public safety facility.

The funding arrives as local first responders continue working out of temporary structures following severe hurricane damage.

Treasure Island storm response

What we know:

Emergency crews are currently operating out of temporary aluminum bays and donated school board classrooms after Hurricane Helene destroyed their old facility.

The previous one-story building was constructed in 1957 and already required a replacement before recent storms accelerated the project timeline.

Public safety building specifications

By the numbers:

The new 12,000-square-foot facility will feature three floors, elevating the first office and living spaces 22 feet off the ground to meet flood requirements. State law mandates the building meet Category 5 hurricane specifications, which requires beefier concrete walls and an upgraded foundation.

Florida state funding details

The backstory:

The new $2.5 million allocation supplements $1.5 million that the state gave to the city last year for the workspace. Crews will build the complex on 108th Avenue down the block from the original site.

Estimated project expenses

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined the final price tag for the new public safety facility. While estimates range from $800 to $1,000 per square foot, bringing the total to around $12 million, the exact final cost remains unconfirmed.

First responder community impact

What they're saying:

"That's going to be a load off and a great peace of mind for us," Fire Chief Trip Barrs said regarding the permanent facility plans. Barrs added that his staff deserves a proper facility after stepping up to every challenge despite living in cramped quarters.

Commission vote timeline

What's next:

The project is currently in the design phase and will head to the city commission for a vote within the next month or two. Officials hope to have the departments moved into the new facility by January 2028.