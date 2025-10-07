Treasure Island in turmoil as residents demand accountability after online scandals

The Brief More than a year after Hurricane Helene devastated Treasure Island, residents said the city’s leaders are distracted by internal fighting. Multiple commissioners are facing controversy — from offensive Facebook posts to inappropriate late-night texts. Frustrated residents are calling for resignations, recalls and even dissolving the city government altogether.



Treasure Island residents are voicing frustration over what they call "junior high school drama" among city leaders.

Commissioners have been accused of posting or sharing inflammatory messages and memes online — and residents said the constant conflict is preventing the city from focusing on recovery after last year’s hurricanes.

At Tuesday night’s city meeting, tensions spilled over again. Some residents urged commissioners to resign, while others are pushing for state intervention.

Timeline:

Hurricane Helene flooded entire beach neighborhoods last year. Since then, the city has gone through two mayors, four city managers and lost nearly 40 staff members.

In recent month, Commissioner Chris Clark was accused of circulating memes targeting Commissioner Tammy Vasquez. Clark denies any ill intent.

Vasquez has also faced criticism after posting anonymously on Facebook, calling residents "despicable." A recall effort is now underway to remove her.

Last week, more than 100 women sent a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis, demanding Commissioner Arthur Czyszczon’s removal after he allegedly sent inappropriate texts to a resident at 4 a.m. Czyszczon blamed insomnia.

What they're saying:

"Embarrassing remarks, embarrassing memes, faking emails… they’re going over the top, and we’ve had enough of it as citizens," said resident Jim Watkins.

"It’s embarrassing. This whole thing has gone nationwide, and it’s embarrassing," said Laurie Warich.

"Is this the form of government we need?" asked Andrew Vasey, suggesting the city could unincorporate and fall under Pinellas County control.

Why you should care:

Treasure Island is still struggling to rebuild after catastrophic storms — but residents said the city’s leadership crisis is stalling recovery efforts and tarnishing its reputation. Calls for reform, recalls and even dissolving the city could reshape local government in one of the Tampa Bay area’s most iconic beach towns.