St. Pete food pantry expands due to demand

The Brief Love Thy Neighbor’s founder says the food pantry and thrift shop serve about 2,000 every two weeks. The food pantry is 500 square feet and the thrift shop is 300 square feet. The new space is 1,600 square feet and will be able to help twice as many people.



Joanne Braccio says helping those in need, like she once was, is personal.

"I went nights, to Pizza Hut to see if they had pizzas that they were going to throw away so I could feed my kids," she said. "If I can just help one family a day, not only am I changing their life, it's going to change my life because this is what I do."

The founder of the St. Pete nonprofit Love Thy neighbor is expanding her food pantry and thrift shop, Love and Hope Thrift store, due to demand.

"We serve normally about 1,000 people, but it has doubled," Braccio said.

By the numbers:

She said over the past few months, they’ve started serving about 2,000 people every two weeks in a 500-square foot food pantry, and a 300-square foot thrift shop. Braccio says she thinks the number of people in need will continue to increase.

"We have people waiting outside, and we couldn't any longer operate from this place. So, that's what we were trying to do is get a better, a bigger place," she said.

The new space, located at 7110 5th Ave. N in St. Pete, just blocks from the current location on 72nd St, is 1,600 square feet total.

"I know that I will be able to help out twice as many people in the sky's the limit," Braccio said.

She said her goal is to be able to raise enough money at the thrift shop to supply the pantry and pay rent. Right now, they rely on donations for both and cover the rest out of pocket.

"I think it'll be a good step up for us, it just needs a lot of work," Braccio said.

"We're looking at getting the air conditioner, and it's going to be over $1,300 just for the air conditioner. We're trying to paint. We need stuff to put the clothing on, bigger racks and racks in the middle of the store, shelving. We put a couple doors in there," she said.

Braccio says they’re looking for donations to help put the new space together. She said people can donate online, or drop off donations for the food pantry and the thrift shop to the current location, or at 3880 Fifth Avenue N.

The goal is to move into the new space by Nov. 1.

The thrift shop is open 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday–Friday, and 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The food pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Mondays, 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Thursdays, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturdays.