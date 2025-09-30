Troopers searching for woman accused in deadly hit-and-run crash that killed moped operator in Pasco County

The Brief Troopers are searching for a woman accused in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Pasco County. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday on State Road 54, just east of Lamar Street. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.



A moped operator is dead, and troopers are searching for the woman accused of striking him with her pickup truck and bolting from the scene.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 55-year-old Zephyrhills man was traveling eastbound on State Road 54 on a moped shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday when he struck a pedestrian who was walking along the street just east of Lamar Road.

Upon impact, troopers say the pedestrian fell to the ground and the Zephyrhills man was thrown from the moped.

Then, investigators say a woman driving a Chevy Silverado was traveling eastbound on State Road 54, struck the moped operator and took off.

The moped operator died at the scene.

The suspect is described as a white woman in her 30s-40s. Troopers say she was driving an older model black Chevrolet pickup truck that is a 2000 model year.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what, if any, injuries the pedestrian suffered.