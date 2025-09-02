Tropical disturbance in Atlantic could become Gabrielle this week, NHC says

The Brief A tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic has a 70% chance of development in the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center. It's expected to move west at about 15 mph across the eastern and central Atlantic this week. FOX 13 meteorologists say its eventual path is uncertain.



The National Hurricane Center says chances of development continue to increase for a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic.

As of Tuesday morning, the NHC is giving the disturbance a 30% chance of development in the next two days and a 70% chance in the next seven days.

The wave is currently located south of the Cabo Verde Islands and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, according to the NHC.

It's expected to move west at about 15 mph across the eastern and central Atlantic this week.

As for where the disturbance will head after that, FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says it's simply too soon to tell.

"This could be our next named storm, but it's about 12 days away," Osterberg said. "So we're just going to keep an eye on it this week."

The next name on our 2025 storm naming list would be Gabrielle.

The Source: This story was written with information from FOX 13 meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center.