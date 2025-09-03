Tropical disturbance in Atlantic should develop into Gabrielle: NHC

The Brief A tropical disturbance continues moving west over the Atlantic, showing signs of eventual development. The National Hurricane Center is giving the wave a 70% chance of development in the next seven days. Its long-term track remains uncertain, although many models show it curving to the north.



The National Hurricane Center says a tropical wave is moving into more favorable conditions for development over the Atlantic in the coming days, showing signs that it will be our next named storm.

As of Wednesday morning, the NHC is giving the disturbance a 30% chance of development in the next two days and a 70% chance in the next seven days.

The wave continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, and is expected to move west-northwest into early next week.

As for the long-term track, FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says most models currently show a curve to the north, but it's worth watching through next week as it approaches the islands.

The next storm to develop in the Atlantic Basin will get the name Gabrielle.

The Source: This story was written with information from FOX 13 meteorologists and the National Hurricane Center.