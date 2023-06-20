Tropical Storm Bret may become a hurricane as takes aim at the Lesser Antilles

FOX 13 Meteorologist Tony Sadiku is keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Bret, which formed Monday afternoon.

As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Sadiku says Tropical Storm Bret is a weak tropical storm with winds at 40 miles per hour.

He says Tropical Storm Bret is moving west at 17 miles per hour.

STAY CONNECTED: Download the free FOX 13 News app for Live SkyTower Radar, forecast videos, and more weather coverage

Tropical Storm Bret official National Hurricane Center track.

According to Sadiku, the tropical storm is moving quickly through an area where more strengthening and development can happen as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.

Sadiku says it may even reach hurricane strength as it approaches the islands.

READ: How El Niño, 'freakish' warm oceans may impact hurricane season

The National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory on Tuesday says Tropical Storm Bret will likely cause flooding due to heavy rainfall, strong winds, dangerous storm surge and waves.

Tropical Storm Bret computer models.

He says there are a couple of scenarios that could play out depending on the strength of the system. It may end up tracking north or heading south into the Caribbean.

Since it is too early to predict Tropical Storm Bret's path, the NHC is advising everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands to have their hurricane plan in place.

READ: Experts increase number of storms expected in 2023 Atlantic hurricane season

It should not impact Florida.

According to Sadiku there is another area to watch behind Tropical Storm Bret called Invest 93L, which has a 60 % chance of developing over the next two days. He says the good news is that most of the models are keeping Invest 93L out to sea.