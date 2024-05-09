Man high on drugs bites chunk out of deputy’s head at Florida EDM music fest: HCSO

A Florida deputy is recovering after he says a man bit his head and tried to steal his gun during an EDM music and arts festival in the panhandle.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was on foot patrol at Sol Fest 2024 at Vortex Springs in Ponce De Leon when he was attacked by James Michael Anderson.

Investigators say Anderson, a Vortex Springs volunteer, was under the influence of drugs including PCP, LSD, ketamine, and mushrooms at the time.

They went on to say that during the assault, Anderson tried to grab the deputy’s gun and bit a chunk out of his head.

Deputies say James Anderson bit a chunk out of a deputy's head at Sol Fest 2024 in Ponce De Leon. Courtesy: Holmes County Sheriff's Office

Anderson, according to HCSO, remained combative even though the deputy tried to tase him.

Eventually, he was restrained by several other deputies.

Both Anderson and the deputy were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

James Anderson mugshot courtesy of the Holmes County Sheriff's Office.

Anderson will face charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence.

Anderson was not the only person arrested during Sol Fest 2024.

Holmes County, Walton County, Washington County, Bonifay Police Department, and troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol teamed up during the festival after reports of open drug use and multiple overdoses, according to HCSO.

Erin Murphy's mugshot courtesy of the Holmes County Sheriff's Office.

Numerous people were arrested on drug charges, while Erin Murphy was charged with disorderly conduct after deputies said she was disturbing vendors by putting her feet in drinking water and ‘just terrorizing everyone."

Sol Fest ran from May 2 -5.

