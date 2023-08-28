Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
5
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Tropical Storm Idalia timeline: What to expect as storm hits Florida

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Tropical Storm Idalia to become a major hurricane

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber continues to watch Tropical Storm Idalia as it begins to strengthen.

Tampa, Fla. - The Bay Area is expected to begin feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Idalia, which is expected to become a major hurricane before it makes landfall Wednesday morning. 

A hurricane warning is in effect from Longboat Key to the Big Bend area of Florida. 

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber says the Bay Area will begin to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Idalia Tuesday night as it passes off the coast likely as a category 2 storm. 

Weber says any jog in the storm’s path will change the effects the Bay Area will feel. 

He says it is important to focus on the cone of the storm and not the center line when looking at computer models. 

Weber says the Bay Area is on the right-hand side of the storm, which is the "bad side." That means there will be a lot of wind piling up along the coastline.

Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties

Tropical Storm-force winds will begin Tuesday night with hurricane wind gusts early Wednesday morning. 

Storm surge of 7-11 feet along the coast, with the highest surge early Wednesday morning

5-10 inches of rain will fall with freshwater flooding expected.

Hillsborough and Pinellas counties

Tropical Storm-force winds will begin Tuesday night with hurricane wind gusts early Wednesday morning.

Storm surge of 4-7 feet early Wednesday morning with significant flooding possible. 

3-6 inches of rainfall overall, with isolated amounts reaching 10 inches.

Manatee and Sarasota Counties

Conditions will quickly begin deteriorating Tuesday evening as the storm moves closer to Florida. Tropical Storm-force winds will begin then with hurricane wind gusts early Wednesday morning.

Storm surge of 3-5 feet early Wednesday morning with coastal flooding possible. 

3-6 inches of rainfall overall, with isolated amounts reaching 10 inches. 