Tropical Storm Idalia timeline: What to expect as storm hits Florida

The Bay Area is expected to begin feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Idalia, which is expected to become a major hurricane before it makes landfall Wednesday morning.

A hurricane warning is in effect from Longboat Key to the Big Bend area of Florida.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber says the Bay Area will begin to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Idalia Tuesday night as it passes off the coast likely as a category 2 storm.

Weber says any jog in the storm’s path will change the effects the Bay Area will feel.

He says it is important to focus on the cone of the storm and not the center line when looking at computer models.

Weber says the Bay Area is on the right-hand side of the storm, which is the "bad side." That means there will be a lot of wind piling up along the coastline.

Pasco, Hernando and Citrus counties

Tropical Storm-force winds will begin Tuesday night with hurricane wind gusts early Wednesday morning.

Storm surge of 7-11 feet along the coast, with the highest surge early Wednesday morning

5-10 inches of rain will fall with freshwater flooding expected.

Hillsborough and Pinellas counties

Tropical Storm-force winds will begin Tuesday night with hurricane wind gusts early Wednesday morning.

Storm surge of 4-7 feet early Wednesday morning with significant flooding possible.

3-6 inches of rainfall overall, with isolated amounts reaching 10 inches.

Manatee and Sarasota Counties

Conditions will quickly begin deteriorating Tuesday evening as the storm moves closer to Florida. Tropical Storm-force winds will begin then with hurricane wind gusts early Wednesday morning.

Storm surge of 3-5 feet early Wednesday morning with coastal flooding possible.

3-6 inches of rainfall overall, with isolated amounts reaching 10 inches.