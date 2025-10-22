Tropical Storm Melissa expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it meanders in Caribbean

The Brief Tropical Storm Melissa is expected to strengthen into a hurricane. Hurricane and tropical storm watches are in effect for portions of the Caribbean and Melissa is expected to bring flooding rains to Hispaniola and Jamaica. Melissa will be a very slow-moving storm and will eventually work its way to the north and east, away from the United States.



Tropical Storm Melissa is slowly swirling in the Caribbean and is expected to intensify into a hurricane as it moves over warm waters.

As of Wednesday morning, it was located at 14.3°N 73.5°W, which is about 300 miles to the south-southwest of Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

It was moving west-northwest at seven miles per hour and had maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour.

Hurricane and tropical storm watches are in effect for portions of the Caribbean and Melissa is expected to bring flooding rains to Hispaniola and Jamaica.

The National Hurricane Center said that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area in Haiti starting later Thursday, and tropical storm conditions are possible in Jamaica by Thursday or Friday.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber says it will intensify to about 105 miles per hour as it moves toward Jamaica.

Weber expects Melissa to be a Category 2 hurricane by Monday morning.

He says Melissa will be a very slow-moving storm and will eventually work its way to the north and east, away from the United States.

Melissa is the 13th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.