Applications open for Pinellas People First hurricane recovery programs

Starting Monday, Pinellas County residents impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton can apply for new recovery funds through the county’s People First Hurricane Recovery Programs.

The initiative is designed to help homeowners, renters, and landlords who are still working to rebuild or recover from storm damage. The programs offer help with home repairs, repair reimbursements, home buyer assistance, and disaster-related costs like rent, mortgage, and utilities.

What they're saying:

Pinellas County leaders say at least 70 percent of the funding will go toward residents with low to moderate incomes.

County Commission Chair Brian Scott says the process has moved faster than most government recovery efforts.

"The fact that we’ve got this done really in government terms — this is lightning speed to be able to do this a year after the event. We’re going to be taking applications and getting money in people’s hands by Christmas — in the government world that’s pretty quick," he said.

Dig deeper:

Residents in the city of St. Petersburg can’t apply just yet — the city is launching a similar program with its own funding in November.

Starting October 20, People First Help Centers will be open *Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist residents with documents, eligibility, and applications:

Clearwater: 2600 McCormick Dr., Suite 10

St. Petersburg: 5000 Park Street N, Suite 4

What you can do:

Residents can learn more and apply online at the Pinellas recovery website.