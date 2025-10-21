Tropical Storm Melissa likely to form in Caribbean on Tuesday

The Brief Tropical Storm Melissa is expected to form on Tuesday as Invest 98L gets better organized. FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills said Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Cuba and Hispaniola will likely feel its effects in terms of high surf, wind, and rain. Tropical storm Melissa will be the 13th named storm of the 2025 hurricane season.



The 13th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season will likely form on Tuesday as Invest 98L becomes better organized, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of Tuesday morning, Invest 98L had winds of 45 miles per hour, but it still lacked a defined center of circulation.

However, FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills expects it to become Tropical Storm Melissa on Tuesday as it spins over warm waters.

She said Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Cuba and Hispaniola will likely feel its effects in terms of high surf, wind, and rain.

Mills said Tropical Storm Melissa will move toward the north and east, sparing Florida and the United States.