Tropical Storm Melissa likely to form in Caribbean on Tuesday
TAMPA, Fla. - The 13th named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season will likely form on Tuesday as Invest 98L becomes better organized, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of Tuesday morning, Invest 98L had winds of 45 miles per hour, but it still lacked a defined center of circulation.
However, FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills expects it to become Tropical Storm Melissa on Tuesday as it spins over warm waters.
She said Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Cuba and Hispaniola will likely feel its effects in terms of high surf, wind, and rain.
Mills said Tropical Storm Melissa will move toward the north and east, sparing Florida and the United States.
The Source: This article was written with information from FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills forecast, FOX Weather and the National Hurricane Center.