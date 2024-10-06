Tropical Storm Milton: Bay Area schools close due to storm

Schools across the Bay Area will be closed this week to open shelters due to Tropical Storm Milton.

Hillsborough County Schools

Hillsborough County Schools announced that all schools will be closed on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday to allow the county to convert schools into shelters for those needing to evacuate.

Pasco County Schools

Pasco County Schools announced that all schools and district offices will be closed on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as a precaution due to Tropical Storm Milton.

The storm is forecast to become a hurricane later on Sunday and hit the west coast of Florida on Wednesday as a major hurricane.

All extracurricular activities, athletic events, and after-school programs are also canceled for those days, according to county officials.

Pinellas County Schools

All Pinellas County Schools and offices will be closed from Monday, October 7, through Wednesday, October 9. All sports and school activities scheduled for those dates, are also canceled.

