Tropical system likely to develop in Gulf of Mexico, bring rain to Florida

An area of low pressure in the Caribbean is likely to impact Bay Area weather next week.

As of Friday morning, it was a disorganized area of cloud cover and showers. However, it will meander of the Yucatan until Monday. Then it is expected to slide northward and head toward the west coast of Florida.

It is unclear where it will make landfall as of right now, but FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says regardless of whether it hits the panhandle, the Big Bend area or the Bay Area, Florida is going to get some much-needed rain.

He says what we don’t want is a tropical development with the winds and organization.

According to Osterberg, three different computer models show some type of tropical development may form on Tuesday off the west coast. He says the main thing will be rain with the system.

"We’re 13–14 inches of rain below normal," Osterberg explained. "If there is a way we can make up some of this rainfall without the wind we’d be all in, but you get nervous any time a storm is coming in from the southwest through the Caribbean in the heart of hurricane season, you just get a little bit nervous for a quick, quick development."

Osterberg says there will be some wind shear in the Gulf of Mexico next week as the low is developing and approaching Florida.

He says the wind shear is key to the forecast because without it, the system could strengthen very quickly.

However, the wind shear could temper what this developing storm system can do.

Regardless of whether or not the system develops, Florida will get rain from it.

He says it is tough to track something that hasn’t developed yet. Once it does develop, he explains that the models will come together, and meteorologists will have a better idea of whether it will become a tropical storm or a tropical depression.

The next name of the 2023 hurricane season is Idalia.

