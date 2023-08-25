Storm supply tax-free holiday begins as potential tropical system heads toward Florida

For the first time, Floridians will get a second sales tax break on storm and disaster preparedness supplies.

The bonus sales tax holiday comes as we approach what is typically the most active part of the hurricane season.

On Thursday, the National Hurricane Center was monitoring a weather disturbance expected to move into the northwestern Caribbean this weekend and the eastern Gulf of Mexico next week.

Starting Saturday, August 26, and running through September 8, Floridians can stock up on select storm prep and household supplies tax-free.

Dozens of items from generators down to batteries, laundry detergent, toilet paper, and even pet supplies are tax-exempt both in-store and online over the two-week period.

While there is no limit on the number of qualifying items that can be purchased tax-free, the tax exemption only applies items that fall under certain price limits.

