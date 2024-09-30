Tropics active as disturbance in Caribbean could develop, move into Gulf

An area of low pressure in the western Caribbean could develop in the coming days and move into the Gulf of Mexico.

As of Monday morning, the disturbance has a 40 percent chance of development in the next seven days.

FOX 13 Meteorologists say the area will move over deep warm waters, giving it favorable conditions for development.

While it's not yet known where the disturbance could go, many models show development could occur later this week.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said, depending on where this area goes, heavy rain could reach the Bay Area by the second half of next weekend and into next week.

"We just don't know how much or if this is going to develop into anything significant," Osterberg said. "But it's something we're going to have to watch closely over the next few days."

Elsewhere in the tropics

Tropical Storm Isaac and Tropical Depression Joyce are moving over the Atlantic Ocean, but the National Hurricane Center says those storms will stay away from Florida.

Tropical Depression Twelve could soon get the name Kirk after forming Sunday in the eastern tropical Atlantic. The NHC says it could turn into a major hurricane.

Another area is moving off the coast of Africa, right behind Tropical Depression Twelve. The NHC is giving that system an 80 percent chance of development over the next seven days.

