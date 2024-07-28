Truck bursts into flames after deadly crash in Pasco County, wrong-way driver arrested: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 37-year-old Seffner man was arrested after a deadly crash early on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the man, later identified as Kevin Jomell Marshall, was driving his Dodge Durango west in the eastbound lanes of SR-56 just after 3 a.m. An unknown man was driving a Chevy Silverado east on SR-56 at the same time, according to FHP.

Authorities say the two vehicles collided nearly head-on east of Morris Bridge Road.

According to troopers, both vehicles rotated, and the Durango stopped in the travel lanes. Officials say the Silverado traveled to the outside shoulder, flipped and burst into flames.

The driver of the Silverado, who has not been identified yet, died at the scene of the crash.

Marshall and his 33-year-old wife both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to an area hospital, according to FHP. Troopers say after being released from the hospital, Marshall was arrested for DUI property damage and DUI manslaughter and taken to the Pasco County jail.

Officials say his breath sample was 0.171. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

