TSA agents welcome support from Tampa businesses

The Brief TSA agents are about to miss their third paycheck due to the partial government shutdown. Many agents are struggling financially, with some relying on community support to get by. Local businesses and travelers are stepping in to help, including a Tampa pizza chain feeding hundreds of workers.



Local businesses across Tampa Bay are stepping up to support TSA agents struggling during the partial government shutdown, as many workers face missing their third paycheck.

At Tampa International Airport, agents appeared grateful for the community’s help but remain concerned about how long they can continue without steady income.

What we know:

Images from airports nationwide show long security lines stretching for hours, as some TSA officers call out sick or leave the job altogether. While Tampa Bay airports have largely avoided those delays, the financial strain on workers remains significant.

Agents have now gone more than a month without full pay. According to union representatives, the last paycheck many received before the shutdown was only a partial payment. Some entry-level TSA workers earn around $40,000 a year, making it difficult to keep up with basic expenses.

"There's a misperception that agents that aren't coming in are saying, ‘well, we aren't getting paid, so we're not coming in.’ That doesn't speak to the commitment aspect. Sometimes you just can't. It takes money to get to work. It takes money to make money," said Maurice Jovan, a part-time TSA officer at St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport.

Jovan, who also has another job co-hosting the Drew Garabo Show on 102.5 The Bone, says he is fortunate compared to some of his coworkers who rely solely on their TSA income.

"We try and show up, and we try and do our job, but we would like to be a part of a system that says you are worthy of being paid when you're supposed to be paid," Jovan said.

What they're saying:

Union leaders say the financial burden is hitting workers hard, especially those living paycheck to paycheck.

"When you look at some of these people, they have to pay for their apartment, they have to pay for the car, they have to pay for other expenses. So certainly 40,000 doesn't go a long way," said Atlanta TSA union representative George Borek.

Local businesses are stepping in to help ease the burden. Marco’s Pizza provided meals to about 500 TSA agents at Tampa International Airport.

"These guys are working paycheck to paycheck and if they're not getting a paycheck, their landlords aren't helping them out," said Scott Decker with Marco’s Pizza.

Jovan says even small gestures can make a meaningful difference for families.

"A meal that you can eat, that you then not have to eat at home, and you can pass along to your child or your children. That is, that's just a wonderful thing," he said.

What's next:

Union representatives warn that conditions could worsen if the partial shutdown continues, especially as the summer travel season approaches.

"The longer this continues, the worse it's going to get. You know, we're coming into the most important times for the travel industry in the United States," Borek said.