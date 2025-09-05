Two abandoned dogs now available for adoption

The Brief Abandoned pups, Hope and Spirit, are now available for adoption. The dogs were surrendered by a woman, who claimed the animals were found abandoned. Their mother, Blessing, was surrendered with them, but did not survive.



Two malnourished dogs surrendered last month have recovered and are now available for adoption.

Hope and Spirit, who were turned in with their mother underweight, have been given a clean bill of health and are looking for their forever home.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said, "These two little survivors are thriving, continuing to test negative for Parvo and are putting on healthy weight."

The backstory:

Their mother Blessing, was critically malnourished and showing signs of imminent death. To prevent further suffering, the dog was humanely euthanized. Shelter officials said she was able to say goodbye to her two pups and was surrounded by staff and the medical team.

What we know:

The dogs, named Blessing, Hope, and Spirit, are Pointer-Hound mixes, and were each weighing only 16 pounds when they were rescued. Staff say all three were emaciated, soaked in urine, and near death.

Timeline:

Animal Control with Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office investigated the case after being called to the Humane Society.

After further investigation, Carla Sanchez Diaz who surrendered the dogs, was charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty and booked into the Orient Rd. jail.

Sheriff Chronister said, "Let me be clear: in Hillsborough County, cruelty and neglect will never go without consequence. We will always stand up for the most vulnerable, and we will ensure those responsible are held fully accountable. I applaud our deputies for their swift work to put this person behind bars."