Three dogs dumped behind Lutz gas station, reward offered for tips leading to suspect

What we know:

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said the three pointer/hound mixes – they've named Blessing, Hope and Spirit – were found behind Blessings Gas Station off of US 41. Officials with the shelter said they each weighed 16 pounds and were abandoned in the woods.

Courtesy: Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

The three dogs were found by two young girls who put the three dogs in their car and drove them to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Courtesy: Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

The shelter said each of the dogs was emaciated and soaked in urine, but the dog they've named Blessing was in the worst shape. They said she was covered in sores, couldn't stand, was cold to the touch, could barely lift her head and is parvo positive.

Courtesy: Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Hope and Spirit are believed to be Blessing's 2-year-old puppies. The shelter said they are currently parvo negative.

What they're saying:

"These innocent dogs were discarded in the woods, where they may never have been found," the shelter said in a post on social media. "If you cannot care for your animals, there are options available, including HSTB, Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, and other shelters and rescues across Tampa Bay, Pasco, and Pinellas.

Courtesy: Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Officials at the shelter said Blessing's chance of survival is 50%.

What you can do:

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said they are offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to arresting the person responsible for dumping the dogs. They said they are working with Animal Control and law enforcement on this case.

Tips can be sent to communications@humanesocietytampa.org.

Courtesy: Humane Society of Tampa Bay.