Two homes in Heritage Village become historic landmarks

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The Brief Two historic homes in Heritage Village have officially been designated as historic landmarks. The Plant Sumner House and Seven Gables House were dedicated on Saturday. The dedications come as Heritage Village celebrates 50 years.



On Saturday, Pinellas County officially designated the Plant-Sumner House and the House of Seven Gables as local historic landmarks.

The "From Dedication to Designation" ceremony took place at the 21-acre living history museum, Heritage Village.

Two Historic Homes

The Plant-Sumner House was built in 1896 and provided homes for hotel and railroad construction project supervisors and their families. It originally was located near Henry Plant’s Hotel Belleview.

Courtesy: Heritage Village

The seven-room home had modern amenities such as running water, a nice bathroom and electricity. The Plant-Sumner house was the first building relocated to Heritage Village.

The House of Seven Gables was built in 1907 and moved to Heritage Village back in 1976. The house was originally situated in downtown Clearwater, near the Pinellas County Courthouse.

Courtesy: Heritage Village

The home contains 13 rooms, and by 1917 served as a rooming house, social club and private home.

Landmark Designation

"Historic preservation is about stewardship," said Pinellas County Commission Vice Chairman Chris Latvala during his keynote address. "The places around us hold meaning, memory and identity. By preserving them, we ensure that future generations better understand where we came from and how our community has grown."

The designation event takes place as the nation prepares for its 250th birthday. Local officials said the preservation of history is essential for the nation’s own history.

"Moments like this remind us that national history is not only written in capitals and battlefields," said Monica Drake, Historical Museum Operations Manager. "It is also written in local places like this where everyday people built their lives."

After the dedication, visitors attended tours of the other landmarks inside Heritage Village.

What's next:

As Heritage Village celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, themed exhibits will continue as well as the ongoing Oral History Project.