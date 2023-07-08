Two injured in lightning strike at USF Track & Field event

A nine-year-old girl and a 40-year-old woman have been hospitalized after being struck by lightning at USF.

The incident happened at about 9 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Tampa Fire and Rescue.

Officials say that woman and the child were at a track and field event. The event had been delayed due to weather.

According to officials, the two victims were not struck directly by the lightning but were near a pole that had been hit.

Both victims are in stable condition, authorities said.