Two women have minor injuries after being hit by train in Tampa, deputies say

Officials say two women only suffered minor injuries after their SUV was hit by a train in Tampa on Friday afternoon.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue the two women who were in their 40s were hit by an Amtrak train that was going almost 70 miles per hour.

According to HCSO, both women were wearing their seatbelts during the crash.

"I'm grateful that this story has a positive ending," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "Together, with our friends at HCFR, we were able to get these women to safety within minutes of the collision. This reinforces the importance of wearing a seatbelt at all times to stay safe behind the wheel."

The collision happened at East Broadway Avenue and East Tampa Boulevard.

Deputies say the women were stuck in traffic on Tampa E towards Broadway when the incident happened.

According to Amtrak, train 91 was traveling from New York to Miami around 1:10 p.m. when the SUV and train collided. None of the 169 passengers or crew members were injured.

Amtrak says they are working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.