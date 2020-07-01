U.S. Coast Guard veteran celebrates 100th birthday in New Orleans

A U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) veteran who served in World War II turned 100 years of age in New Orleans, Louisiana, on June 27, and his birthday was marked with a parade of cars, music, cheering from friends and family, and tributes from USCG officials.

In footage shared by US Coast Guard Heartland, centenarian Andy Washington is seen wearing a gold-print black t-shirt with “Andy’s 100th Birthday” printed on it, before taking a seat in a black and gold throne in his front yard,

Capt Michael Paradise, commanding officer of Coast Guard Base New Orleans, was present to pay tribute to Washington, saying: “This week I had the privilege of finding out about Mr Andy’s 100th birthday, and that Mr Andy was a World War II United States Coast Guard veteran. When I heard that, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to come over and wish Mr Andy a happy birthday. And from me, and the United States Coast Guard, sir, I stand here and salute you.”

Captain Paradise then saluted Washington from across the street, and Washington saluted in return. Paradise then presented Washington with a Coast Guard flag and a gift.

According to Coast Guard News, Washington served in the Coast Guard from 1942 to 1946.