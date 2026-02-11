DoorDash driver from Venezuela accused in Polk County burglary has immigration application revoked: PCSO

article

A DoorDash driver who is in the country from Venezuela with a pending immigration application was arrested on Tuesday after deputies say he swiped a package from a Lakeland doorstep.

What we know:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on January 26, a woman called to report a stolen package after seeing a man in a hoodie and a baseball cap go up to her front door with an empty DoorDash bag.

Video shows the suspect turning his back to the camera to hide his face, taking a large package from the doorstep and leaving in a dark-colored SUV.

The next day, the victim called the sheriff’s office again after finding the discarded empty box near her trash bins.

Deputies said the collected fingerprints on the box matched 36-year-old Carlos Silva.

He also matched the general physical description of the suspect, according to PCSO.

Detectives said that they confirmed Silva’s vehicle was in the area at the time of the theft. They also contacted his brother, who told them that Silva worked for DoorDash.

Deputies found Silva’s vehicle on Tuesday at Lake Miriam Plaza in Lakeland, and he was arrested.

He was charged with unarmed burglary and grand theft from a dwelling,

ICE was notified after his arrest and due to the criminal charges, Silva’s immigration status was revoked, and ICE issued an Immigration Detainer.

What they're saying:

"This suspect was on track to remain in the country legally while his application was being processed, but he chose to commit a crime, and that decision cost him his status," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "When you break the law in Polk County, there are serious consequences."