Florida school voucher program makes private schools more accessible for families

Expanding school choice in Florida has made private school education more attainable for many families.

Last year, Governor DeSantis expanded the school voucher program to include every student in the state, regardless of income.

Parents can apply and use up to $8000 a year towards private schools that accept the voucher.

SouthShore Montessori School saw the demand immediately.

Currently, approximately 65% of its students use the voucher and the school expects that number to rise as awareness spreads.

File: SouthShore Montessori School

"Every little bit helps all the time, and we looked at it as a positive to be able to continue her education and keep going with the Montessori platform," said parent, Corinne Stewart.

There are only 81 children in the entire school. Classrooms are blended with different grades, and they have multiple, specially trained teachers in each one.

"We love the size of the school. We love how it’s like a small family. You walk in and everybody knows everybody," says SoutSshore Montessori parent, Michelle Burton.

File: SouthShore Montessori School

Tuition is $12,500 a year, a price tag that became more affordable with the voucher program.

As attractive as private school sounds to many parents, it's in extremely high demand. SouthShore Montessori is at 100% capacity, with a long waitlist.

In fact, next school year they anticipate having zero new spots available.

"Our limit is space. If we could build second and third stories on our building, we would do it in a heartbeat," stated Laurie March, the school’s executive director.

The parents who spoke with FOX 13 said they feel lucky to have a spot and aren't going anywhere.

"I feel like making this investment really is beneficial for my children. They have greater chance at being successful having a better education and with that success comes happiness," shared parent, Nichole McEvoy.

This year, 130 private schools in Hillsborough County accept the state vouchers.

Click here to find a list of schools near you that accept the voucher.